WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS (NYSE:WRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Its revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Weingarten Realty Investors has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Weingarten Realty Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WRI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Weingarten Realty Investors stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors

THE BRINK’S (NYSE:BCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Brink’s has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year. The Brink’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BRINK’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Brink’s in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Brink’s stock.

The Brink’s

CONIFER (NASDAQ:CNFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer last released its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.23. Conifer has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year. Conifer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONIFER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNFR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conifer in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Conifer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNFR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Conifer

PALOMAR (NASDAQ:PLMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.6. Palomar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PALOMAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLMR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Palomar in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Palomar stock.

Palomar