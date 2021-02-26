CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE (NASDAQ:HGSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $5.74 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.8. China HGS Real Estate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE? (NASDAQ:HGSH)

Wall Street analysts have given China HGS Real Estate a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but China HGS Real Estate wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:TBPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma last announced its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. Theravance Biopharma has generated ($4.25) earnings per share over the last year. Theravance Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TBPH)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Theravance Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Theravance Biopharma stock.

Theravance Biopharma

PURE STORAGE (NYSE:PSTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Pure Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PURE STORAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSTG)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pure Storage in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pure Storage stock.

Pure Storage

PAR PACIFIC (NYSE:PARR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.15. Par Pacific has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Par Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAR PACIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PARR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Par Pacific in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Par Pacific stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PARR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Par Pacific