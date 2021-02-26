TASEKO MINES (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Taseko Mines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TASEKO MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taseko Mines in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Taseko Mines stock.

IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:IOVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has generated ($1.59) earnings per share over the last year. Iovance Biotherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IOVA)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Iovance Biotherapeutics stock.

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GOL)

IS GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOL)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GOL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SFE)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS? (NYSE:SFE)

