REALTY INCOME (NYSE:O) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:O)

Realty Income last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Its revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.5. Realty Income has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REALTY INCOME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:O)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Realty Income in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Realty Income stock.

Realty Income

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL (NYSE:WLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical last posted its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Its revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Westlake Chemical has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Westlake Chemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTLAKE CHEMICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WLK)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westlake Chemical in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Westlake Chemical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WLK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Westlake Chemical

ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ONE)

IS ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ONE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneSmart International Education Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” OneSmart International Education Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ONE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OneSmart International Education Group

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS (NYSE:IBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. Installed Building Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IBP)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Installed Building Products in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Installed Building Products stock.

Installed Building Products