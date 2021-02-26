Earnings results for Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Precipio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.47%. The high price target for PRPO is $2.00 and the low price target for PRPO is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Precipio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Precipio has a forecasted downside of 26.5% from its current price of $2.72. Precipio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio does not currently pay a dividend. Precipio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

In the past three months, Precipio insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,973.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of Precipio is held by insiders. Only 3.22% of the stock of Precipio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO



Precipio has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

