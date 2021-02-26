Earnings results for Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Recro Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 197.62%. The high price target for REPH is $18.00 and the low price target for REPH is $12.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Recro Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Recro Pharma has a forecasted upside of 197.6% from its current price of $5.04. Recro Pharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Recro Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

In the past three months, Recro Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $78,501.00 in company stock. Only 23.10% of the stock of Recro Pharma is held by insiders. 56.34% of the stock of Recro Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH



Earnings for Recro Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to ($0.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Recro Pharma is 25.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.89. The P/E ratio of Recro Pharma is 25.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.19.

More latest stories: here