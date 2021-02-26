CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Crescent Capital BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCAP)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crescent Capital BDC in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crescent Capital BDC stock.

TERMINIX GLOBAL (NYSE:TMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Terminix Global has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.8. Terminix Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TERMINIX GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TMX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Terminix Global in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Terminix Global stock.

Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:YMAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has generated ($2.30) earnings per share over the last year. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YMAB)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock.

AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

IS AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock.

