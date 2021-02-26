DILLARD’S (NYSE:DDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s last issued its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. The business earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dillard’s has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year. Dillard’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DILLARD’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DDS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dillard’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Dillard’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DDS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MANCHESTER UNITED EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MANU)

IS MANCHESTER UNITED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MANU)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Manchester United in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Manchester United stock.

GENMAB A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S last posted its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Genmab A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENMAB A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GMAB)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genmab A/S in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Genmab A/S stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GMAB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BGC PARTNERS (NASDAQ:BGCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.8. BGC Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BGC PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BGCP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BGC Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” BGC Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BGCP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

