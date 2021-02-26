HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year. HSBC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HSBC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HSBC)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HSBC in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” HSBC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HSBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HSBC

ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ACRS)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Wall Street analysts have given Aclaris Therapeutics a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Aclaris Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

NEOGENOMICS (NASDAQ:NEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company earned $126 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. NeoGenomics has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. NeoGenomics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEOGENOMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEO)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeoGenomics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NeoGenomics stock.

NeoGenomics

TUTOR PERINI (NYSE:TPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year. Tutor Perini has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TUTOR PERINI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tutor Perini in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tutor Perini stock.

Tutor Perini