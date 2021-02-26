INGERSOLL RAND (NYSE:IR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand last issued its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year. Ingersoll Rand has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INGERSOLL RAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IR)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ingersoll Rand in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ingersoll Rand stock.

MCAFEE (NASDAQ:MCFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee last issued its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm earned $777 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. Its revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McAfee has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. McAfee has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MCAFEE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MCFE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for McAfee in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” McAfee stock.

THE HACKETT GROUP (NASDAQ:HCKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group last released its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.2. The Hackett Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HACKETT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HCKT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hackett Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hackett Group stock.

TECHNIPFMC (NYSE:FTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. TechnipFMC has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year. TechnipFMC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TECHNIPFMC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTI)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TechnipFMC in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TechnipFMC stock.

