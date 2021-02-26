DORMAN PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:DORM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Dorman Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DORMAN PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DORM)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dorman Products in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dorman Products stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DORM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Dorman Products

CHAMPIONX (NASDAQ:CHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business earned $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ChampionX has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year. ChampionX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHAMPIONX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHX)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ChampionX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ChampionX stock.

ChampionX

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.9. NVIDIA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NVIDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVDA)

35 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NVIDIA in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 28 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NVIDIA stock.

NVIDIA

TC PIPELINES (NYSE:TCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TCP)

TC PipeLines last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. TC PipeLines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TC PIPELINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TCP)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TC PipeLines in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TC PipeLines stock.

TC PipeLines