NOVAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NOVN)

IS NOVAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NOVN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novan in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Novan stock.

ENPRO INDUSTRIES (NYSE:NPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries last released its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. EnPro Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENPRO INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NPO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EnPro Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” EnPro Industries stock.

EATON VANCE (NYSE:EV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.3. Eaton Vance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EATON VANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EV)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eaton Vance in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Eaton Vance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE (NYSE:CLNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. Colony Credit Real Estate has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. Colony Credit Real Estate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLNC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Colony Credit Real Estate stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

