CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CYD)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL? (NYSE:CYD)

Wall Street analysts have given China Yuchai International a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but China Yuchai International wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CLF)

IS CLEVELAND-CLIFFS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cleveland-Cliffs stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs

HARSCO (NYSE:HSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company earned $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Harsco has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.2. Harsco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARSCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HSC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harsco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Harsco stock.

Harsco

NATIONAL BANKSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NKSH)

IS NATIONAL BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NKSH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” National Bankshares stock.

National Bankshares