PALO ALTO NETWORKS (NYSE:PANW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks last posted its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year. Palo Alto Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PALO ALTO NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PANW)

32 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Palo Alto Networks in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 29 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Palo Alto Networks stock.

Palo Alto Networks

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO last announced its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. HEICO has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.1. HEICO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HEI)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HEICO in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” HEICO stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HEI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HEICO

GAMIDA CELL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GMDA)

IS GAMIDA CELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GMDA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gamida Cell in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gamida Cell stock.

Gamida Cell

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:NOVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.59. Sunnova Energy International has generated ($2.91) earnings per share over the last year. Sunnova Energy International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOVA)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunnova Energy International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sunnova Energy International stock.

Sunnova Energy International