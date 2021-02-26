MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. MoneyGram International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MoneyGram International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MoneyGram International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS (NYSE:DKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Delek Logistics Partners has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Delek Logistics Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DKL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Delek Logistics Partners in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Delek Logistics Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DKL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WEX)

WEX last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX has generated $8.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.9. WEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WEX)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WEX in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” WEX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WEX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE (NASDAQ:NMFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year. New Mountain Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NMFC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Mountain Finance in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” New Mountain Finance stock.

