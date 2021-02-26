SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL (NASDAQ:SUNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Solar Senior Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SUNS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Solar Senior Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Solar Senior Capital stock.

Solar Senior Capital

