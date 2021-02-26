JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:JBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. John Bean Technologies has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. John Bean Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JBT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for John Bean Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” John Bean Technologies stock.

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS (NYSE:SPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems last announced its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $877 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Its revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Spirit AeroSystems has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year. Spirit AeroSystems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPR)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit AeroSystems in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Spirit AeroSystems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ARC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS? (NYSE:ARC)

DYCOM INDUSTRIES (NYSE:DY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.2. Dycom Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYCOM INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dycom Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dycom Industries stock.

Dycom Industries