The OLB Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

The OLB Group last announced its earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business earned $2.31 million during the quarter. The OLB Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. The OLB Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The OLB Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.32%. The high price target for OLB is $9.00 and the low price target for OLB is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The OLB Group does not currently pay a dividend. The OLB Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, The OLB Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.08% of the stock of The OLB Group is held by institutions.

