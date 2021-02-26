DISCOVERY (NASDAQ:DISCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery last issued its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Its revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Discovery has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Discovery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DISCOVERY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DISCA)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Discovery in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Discovery stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DISCA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EQUITABLE (NYSE:EQH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable last released its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. Equitable has generated $4.85 earnings per share over the last year. Equitable has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITABLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQH)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equitable in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Equitable stock.

CLOVIS ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:CLVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology last released its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.26. Clovis Oncology has generated ($7.60) earnings per share over the last year. Clovis Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLOVIS ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLVS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clovis Oncology in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Clovis Oncology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLVS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UFP INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:UFPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. UFP Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UFP INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UFPI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UFP Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” UFP Industries stock.

