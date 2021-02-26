OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NASDAQ:OMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.8. Oasis Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OMP)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "hold" Oasis Midstream Partners stock.

CUBESMART (NYSE:CUBE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. CubeSmart has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.8.

IS CUBESMART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CUBE)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for CubeSmart in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "hold" CubeSmart stock.

KAMAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KAMN)

IS KAMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KAMN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Kaman in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should "buy" Kaman stock.

CATALYST BIOSCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CBIO)

IS CATALYST BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBIO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Catalyst Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "buy" Catalyst Biosciences stock.

