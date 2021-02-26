GREEN DOT (NYSE:GDOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot last released its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm earned $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.2. Green Dot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREEN DOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GDOT)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Green Dot in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Green Dot stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GDOT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM (NYSE:ETRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream last posted its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company earned $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Its revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equitrans Midstream has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year. Equitrans Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETRN)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equitrans Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Equitrans Midstream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ETRN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PUBLIC STORAGE (NYSE:PSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. Public Storage has generated $10.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.8. Public Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PUBLIC STORAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSA)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Public Storage in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Public Storage stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PSA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY (NYSE:DRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DRH)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” DiamondRock Hospitality stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DRH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

