HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:HSII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International last announced its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year. Heidrick & Struggles International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSII)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Heidrick & Struggles International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HSII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Heidrick & Struggles International

DELEK US (NYSE:DK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DK)

Delek US last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.93. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Delek US has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year. Delek US has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELEK US A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DK)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Delek US in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Delek US stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Delek US

ICON PUBLIC (NASDAQ:ICLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The company earned $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ICON Public has generated $6.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. ICON Public has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ICON PUBLIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICLR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ICON Public in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” ICON Public stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ICLR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ICON Public

SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP (NASDAQ:SAFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Safety Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP? (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Wall Street analysts have given Safety Insurance Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Safety Insurance Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.