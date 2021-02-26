PROQR THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PRQR)

IS PROQR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRQR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ProQR Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ProQR Therapeutics stock.

ProQR Therapeutics

SHAKE SHACK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SHAK)

IS SHAKE SHACK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHAK)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shake Shack in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Shake Shack stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHAK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Shake Shack

LANTHEUS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LNTH)

IS LANTHEUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LNTH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lantheus in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lantheus stock.

Lantheus

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES (NYSE:RNGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. Ranger Energy Services has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year. Ranger Energy Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RANGER ENERGY SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RNGR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ranger Energy Services in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ranger Energy Services stock.

Ranger Energy Services