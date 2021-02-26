BWX TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:BWXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. BWX Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BWX TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BWXT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BWX Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BWX Technologies stock.

OWL ROCK CAPITAL (NYSE:ORCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Its revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Owl Rock Capital has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Owl Rock Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OWL ROCK CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORCC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Owl Rock Capital in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Owl Rock Capital stock.

ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ADMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.80) earnings per share over the last year. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADMS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock.

AVISTA (NYSE:AVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVA)

Avista last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Avista has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVISTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avista in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Avista stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

