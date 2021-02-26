CINEDIGM (NASDAQ:CIDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm last released its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Cinedigm has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cinedigm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CINEDIGM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CIDM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cinedigm in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cinedigm stock.

CARDTRONICS (NASDAQ:CATM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics last posted its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cardtronics has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.3. Cardtronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARDTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CATM)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cardtronics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cardtronics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CATM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMEDISYS (NASDAQ:AMED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.0. Amedisys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMEDISYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMED)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amedisys in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amedisys stock.

WIDEOPENWEST (NYSE:WOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. WideOpenWest has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.4.

IS WIDEOPENWEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WOW)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WideOpenWest in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” WideOpenWest stock.

