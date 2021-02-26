CANNAE (NYSE:CNNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae last posted its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cannae has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.5. Cannae has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANNAE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNNE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cannae in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cannae stock.

Cannae

MGIC INVESTMENT (NYSE:MTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business earned $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. Its revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MGIC Investment has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. MGIC Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MGIC INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTG)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGIC Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MGIC Investment stock.

MGIC Investment

EAGLE POINT INCOME (NYSE:EIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income last issued its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $2.50 million during the quarter. Eagle Point Income has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EAGLE POINT INCOME? (NYSE:EIC)

MGE ENERGY (NASDAQ:MGEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. MGE Energy has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. MGE Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MGE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGEE)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGE Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” MGE Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MGEE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MGE Energy