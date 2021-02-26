180 LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:ATNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences last posted its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. 180 Life Sciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN 180 LIFE SCIENCES? (NASDAQ:ATNF)

CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS (NYSE:CEQP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Its revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Crestwood Equity Partners has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. Crestwood Equity Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CEQP)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Crestwood Equity Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CEQP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:IONS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.68. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.0. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IONS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IONS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP (NASDAQ:ECPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.85. Encore Capital Group has generated $5.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. Encore Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ECPG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Encore Capital Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Encore Capital Group stock.

