BIGCOMMERCE (NASDAQ:BIGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce last released its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm earned $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. BigCommerce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BigCommerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIGCOMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BIGC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BigCommerce in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” BigCommerce stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BIGC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BigCommerce

B2GOLD (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold last announced its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. B2Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS B2GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for B2Gold in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” B2Gold stock.

B2Gold

POTBELLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PBPB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN POTBELLY? (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Wall Street analysts have given Potbelly a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Potbelly wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES (NYSE:SJI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. South Jersey Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SJI)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for South Jersey Industries in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” South Jersey Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SJI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

South Jersey Industries