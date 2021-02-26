UNITED INSURANCE (NASDAQ:UIHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.06. United Insurance has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. United Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED INSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UIHC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Insurance in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” United Insurance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UIHC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

United Insurance

SOLARWINDS (NYSE:SWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm earned $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarWinds has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.0. SolarWinds has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOLARWINDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SWI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SolarWinds in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” SolarWinds stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SWI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SolarWinds

US ECOLOGY (NASDAQ:ECOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year. US Ecology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS US ECOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ECOL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for US Ecology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” US Ecology stock.

US Ecology

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DWSN)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL? (NASDAQ:DWSN)

