CHATHAM LODGING TRUST (NYSE:CLDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year. Chatham Lodging Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHATHAM LODGING TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLDT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Chatham Lodging Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLDT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Chatham Lodging Trust

ACCELERON PHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:XLRN)

IS ACCELERON PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XLRN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acceleron Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Acceleron Pharma stock.

Acceleron Pharma

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SPNS)

IS SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPNS)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sapiens International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sapiens International stock.

Sapiens International

SEANERGY MARITIME EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SHIP)

IS SEANERGY MARITIME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHIP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seanergy Maritime in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Seanergy Maritime stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHIP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Seanergy Maritime