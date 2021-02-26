COOPER TIRE & RUBBER (NYSE:CTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber last issued its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business earned $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. Its revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Tire & Rubber has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Cooper Tire & Rubber has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COOPER TIRE & RUBBER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTB)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cooper Tire & Rubber stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CTB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT (NYSE:APLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Apple Hospitality REIT has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year. Apple Hospitality REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APLE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Apple Hospitality REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APLE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BOOKING (NASDAQ:BKNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking has generated $102.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.9. Booking has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOOKING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BKNG)

29 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Booking in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 18 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Booking stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BKNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VECTOR GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VGR)

IS VECTOR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VGR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vector Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vector Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

