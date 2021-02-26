GASLOG (NYSE:GLOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog last released its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year. GasLog has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GASLOG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLOG)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GasLog in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” GasLog stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GLOG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GasLog

HESKA (NASDAQ:HSKA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska last announced its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. The firm earned $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Heska has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Heska has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HESKA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSKA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heska in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heska stock.

Heska

TENARIS (NYSE:TS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.18. Tenaris has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year. Tenaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENARIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenaris in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tenaris stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Tenaris

TIVITY HEALTH (NASDAQ:TVTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year. Tivity Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TIVITY HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TVTY)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tivity Health in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tivity Health stock.

Tivity Health