REPUBLIC SERVICES (NYSE:RSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business earned $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Republic Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPUBLIC SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RSG)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Republic Services in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Republic Services stock.

AVANGRID (NYSE:AGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Its revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avangrid has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Avangrid has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVANGRID A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avangrid in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Avangrid stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:AXDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics last posted its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year. Accelerate Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXDX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Accelerate Diagnostics stock.

ITRON (NASDAQ:ITRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year. Itron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ITRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITRI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Itron in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Itron stock.

