DISH NETWORK (NASDAQ:DISH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business earned $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. DISH Network has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. DISH Network has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DISH NETWORK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DISH)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DISH Network in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” DISH Network stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DISH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DISH Network

CABOT OIL & GAS (NYSE:COG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas last released its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business earned $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Its revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot Oil & Gas has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Cabot Oil & Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CABOT OIL & GAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COG)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cabot Oil & Gas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cabot Oil & Gas

EVOLUS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EOLS)

IS EVOLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EOLS)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evolus in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Evolus stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EOLS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Evolus

ARCOSA (NYSE:ACA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa last posted its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Arcosa has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Arcosa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCOSA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcosa in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Arcosa stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Arcosa