INTUIT (NASDAQ:INTU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.5. Intuit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTUIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INTU)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intuit in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Intuit stock.

Intuit

PROPETRO (NYSE:PUMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro last issued its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. Its revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. ProPetro has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year. ProPetro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROPETRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PUMP)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ProPetro in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ProPetro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PUMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ProPetro

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ORA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.8. Ormat Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ormat Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ormat Technologies stock.

Ormat Technologies

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE (NYSE:BCSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCSF)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BCSF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance