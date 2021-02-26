GLADSTONE LAND (NASDAQ:LAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Gladstone Land has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year. Gladstone Land has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLADSTONE LAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAND)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gladstone Land in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gladstone Land stock.

STERICYCLE (NASDAQ:SRCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Stericycle has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year. Stericycle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STERICYCLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRCL)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stericycle in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stericycle stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SRCL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IS CODEXIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDXS)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Codexis in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Codexis stock.

TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:TCON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has generated ($7.47) earnings per share over the last year. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCON)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock.

