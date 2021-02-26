ARCHROCK (NYSE:AROC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Archrock has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. Archrock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCHROCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AROC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Archrock in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Archrock stock.

RANGE RESOURCES (NYSE:RRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources last issued its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Range Resources has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. Range Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RANGE RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RRC)

24 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Range Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Range Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Horizon Therapeutics Public has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HZNP)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Horizon Therapeutics Public stock.

CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CNST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.04) earnings per share over the last year. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNST)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock.

