AMERICAN TOWER (NYSE:AMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Its revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has generated $7.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.1. American Tower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN TOWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Tower in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” American Tower stock.

SANDERSON FARMS (NASDAQ:SAFM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.2.

IS SANDERSON FARMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAFM)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sanderson Farms in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sanderson Farms stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAFM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GOSSAMER BIO (NASDAQ:GOSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Gossamer Bio has generated ($3.29) earnings per share over the last year.

IS GOSSAMER BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOSS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gossamer Bio in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gossamer Bio stock.

FOOT LOCKER (NYSE:FL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 19th, 2020. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Foot Locker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, February 26th, 2021.

IS FOOT LOCKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FL)

24 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Foot Locker in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Foot Locker stock.

