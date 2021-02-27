AMBEV EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ABEV)

IS AMBEV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABEV)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ambev in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ambev stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABEV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ambev

INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES (NASDAQ:ITCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has generated ($2.68) earnings per share over the last year. Intra-Cellular Therapies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITCI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Intra-Cellular Therapies stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GTS)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT? (NYSE:GTS)

Wall Street analysts have given Triple-S Management a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Triple-S Management wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

MODIVCARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MODV)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MODIVCARE? (NASDAQ:MODV)

Wall Street analysts have given ModivCare a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but ModivCare wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.