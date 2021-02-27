CARVANA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CVNA)

IS CARVANA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVNA)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carvana in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Carvana stock.

Carvana

LAUREATE EDUCATION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LAUR)

IS LAUREATE EDUCATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAUR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Laureate Education in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Laureate Education stock.

Laureate Education

AKOUOS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AKUS)

IS AKOUOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKUS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akouos in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akouos stock.

Akouos

STRATEGIC EDUCATION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:STRA)

IS STRATEGIC EDUCATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STRA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Strategic Education in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Strategic Education stock.

Strategic Education