GRUPO SUPERVIELLE (NYSE:SUPV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle last posted its earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business earned $218.27 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8. Grupo Supervielle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRUPO SUPERVIELLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUPV)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Supervielle in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Grupo Supervielle stock.

Grupo Supervielle

LENDINGTREE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TREE)

IS LENDINGTREE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TREE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LendingTree in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LendingTree stock.

LendingTree

MGP INGREDIENTS (NASDAQ:MGPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2.

IS MGP INGREDIENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGPI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGP Ingredients in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MGP Ingredients stock.

MGP Ingredients

CVD EQUIPMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CVV)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CVD EQUIPMENT? (NASDAQ:CVV)

Wall Street analysts have given CVD Equipment a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but CVD Equipment wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.