VMWARE (NYSE:VMW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMW)

VMware last released its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware has generated $4.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2.

IS VMWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VMW)

26 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VMware in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VMware stock.

VMware

ACUSHNET (NYSE:GOLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. Acushnet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACUSHNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOLF)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acushnet in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Acushnet stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GOLF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Acushnet

EVELO BIOSCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EVLO)

IS EVELO BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVLO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evelo Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Evelo Biosciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EVLO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Evelo Biosciences

HMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HMSY)

IS HMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HMSY)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HMS in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” HMS stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HMSY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HMS