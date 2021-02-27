INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING (NYSE:ICD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling last posted its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by $0.09. Independence Contract Drilling has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. Independence Contract Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ICD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independence Contract Drilling in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Independence Contract Drilling stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ICD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Independence Contract Drilling

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:APLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.64) earnings per share over the last year. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APLS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:COLL)

IS COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COLL)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COLL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Collegium Pharmaceutical

THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

IS THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group