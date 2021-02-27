DELL TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:DELL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Dell Technologies has generated $5.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1.

IS DELL TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DELL)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dell Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dell Technologies stock.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:ROCK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9.

IS GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROCK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gibraltar Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gibraltar Industries stock.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TCPC)

IS BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCPC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BlackRock TCP Capital stock.

FLUOR (NYSE:FLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has generated $2.99 earnings per share over the last year. Fluor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, February 26th, 2021.

IS FLUOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fluor in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fluor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

