THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (NYSE:TD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9.

IS THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TD)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:PCRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Its revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacira BioSciences has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Pacira BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACIRA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCRX)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pacira BioSciences in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pacira BioSciences stock.

Pacira BioSciences

ATHIRA PHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ATHA)

IS ATHIRA PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATHA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Athira Pharma in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Athira Pharma stock.

Athira Pharma

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BLDR)

IS BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLDR)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Builders FirstSource in the last twelve months. There are currently 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Builders FirstSource stock.

Builders FirstSource