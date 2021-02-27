KEURIG DR PEPPER (NASDAQ:KDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. Keurig Dr Pepper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KEURIG DR PEPPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KDP)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Keurig Dr Pepper stock.

