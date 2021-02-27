EUROSEAS (NASDAQ:ESEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Euroseas has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Euroseas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EUROSEAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESEA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Euroseas in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Euroseas stock.

Euroseas

SOUTHWEST GAS (NYSE:SWX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1.

IS SOUTHWEST GAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SWX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southwest Gas in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Southwest Gas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SWX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Southwest Gas

PROVENTION BIO (NASDAQ:PRVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. Provention Bio has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year.

IS PROVENTION BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRVB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Provention Bio in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Provention Bio stock.

Provention Bio

ICAHN ENTERPRISES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:IEP)

