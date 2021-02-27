NETEASE (NASDAQ:NTES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The business earned $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. NetEase has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NetEase in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NetEase stock.

PROG last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. Its revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. PROG has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PROG in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PROG stock.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Donnelley Financial Solutions stock.

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cronos Group in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cronos Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

