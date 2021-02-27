HIGHPOINT RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HPR)

IS HIGHPOINT RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HPR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HighPoint Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” HighPoint Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KTOS)

IS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KTOS)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KTOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE (NYSE:AGM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE? (NYSE:AGM)

THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

IS THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock.

