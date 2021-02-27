SOCKET MOBILE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SCKT)

ONE GAS (NYSE:OGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas has generated $3.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4.

IS ONE GAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OGS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ONE Gas in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” ONE Gas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OGS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ICPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.03. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has generated ($10.89) earnings per share over the last year. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICPT)

24 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ICPT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DRAFTKINGS (NASDAQ:DKNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings last posted its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.35. The business earned $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. DraftKings has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, February 26th, 2021.

IS DRAFTKINGS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DKNG)

27 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DraftKings in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DraftKings stock.

